BREAKING: Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Health Holiday Recipes: Cannoli Dip

December 27, 2016 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Cannoli Dip, Cooper Docs, Cooper University Health, Glen Macno

Sponsored by Cooper University Health

 

Makes about 5 cups

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz non-fat ricotta cheese
  • 3 cups non-fat sugar free whipped topping
  • ¾ cup mini chocolate chips
  • ½ Cup Monk Fruit in the Raw
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon, ground
  • 1 pinch nutmeg, ground

 

Directions

  • In whisk together ricotta cheese, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and monk fruit until well combined.
  • Fold in whipped topping and chocolate chips
  • Serve chilled w/ cannoli shell chips or graham crackers

 

 

Per ¼ cup of cannoli dip

40 calories

3 gm protein

< 1 gm fat

2.5 gm sugar

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia