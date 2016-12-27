Health Holiday Recipes: Cannoli Dip

Sponsored by Cooper University Health
Makes about 5 cups
Ingredients:
- 8 oz non-fat ricotta cheese
- 3 cups non-fat sugar free whipped topping
- ¾ cup mini chocolate chips
- ½ Cup Monk Fruit in the Raw
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon, ground
- 1 pinch nutmeg, ground
Directions
- In whisk together ricotta cheese, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and monk fruit until well combined.
- Fold in whipped topping and chocolate chips
- Serve chilled w/ cannoli shell chips or graham crackers
Per ¼ cup of cannoli dip
40 calories
3 gm protein
< 1 gm fat
2.5 gm sugar