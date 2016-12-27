Here Are The Eagles’ 2017 Opponents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ will wrap up their season on New Year’s Day at the Linc against the 13-2 Cowboys.
They’ll finish either 7-9 or 6-10, right where Vegas predicted.
But with a promising rookie quarterback in Carson Wentz and a not-as-promising rookie head coach in Doug Pederson, Eagles fans are already excited for 2017.
Here will be the Eagles’ opponents for the 2017 season per Jeff McLane. The Eagles will play the NFC West, AFC West, the three last placed NFC teams, and of course the other NFC East teams twice.
HOME
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Redskins
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Oakland Raiders
- Chicago Bears
AWAY
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Redskins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Diego Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
Of note, Chip Kelly and the 49ers will play in Philadelphia, assuming Kelly is still with the 49ers.
Also, the Eagles will travel to Seattle for the second straight season. It will be their third time in the past four years facing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in the regular season (0-2).
The Eagles will also face Andy Reid and the Chiefs in Kansas City.