Dom Show Notes 12.27.16

December 27, 2016 11:47 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Obama saying he would have won this election if eligible.

9:15-Colonel Ralph Peters summing up President Obama’s middle-east policy in 6 words.

9:35-Patrick Rosenstiel of National Popular Vote joined discussing abandoning the electoral college and using only the popular vote.

10:00-Drexel Professor under fire for a tweet he made on Christmas Eve.

10:20-Pennsylvania driver’s licenses soon won’t be valid to get into federal buildings.

11:00-President Obama and the Prime Minister of Japan meeting at Pearl Harbor today.

11:35-An Inclusive message from the mummers.

