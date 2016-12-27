Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire In Riverside

RIVERSIDE, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Riverside, Burlington County.
Authorities say the fire department was called out to the scene around 5:30 p.m.
The fire took place on the 700 block of Kossuth street where the fire reached 2-alarms.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Crews remained on the scene, battling the blaze.
The fire was placed under control around 6:20 p.m.