Crews Battle Blaze At Overbrook Apartment Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are investigating after a fire occurred at an apartment building in Overbrook.
The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the 1100 block of N. 63rd Street in Overbrook for a fire in a high rise apartment building. Crews discovered smoke on the 11th floor as the fire reached 2 alarms after crews arrived.
Crews Still Working To Repair Columbus Boulevard After Main Break
The fire was placed under control at 6:16 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.
According to fire officials, the building contained 196 people and all of them were accounted for. The Liberty Tower Apartments contain 93 apartments.