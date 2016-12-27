BREAKING: Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Celebrities React To Death Of Carrie Fisher

December 27, 2016 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tributes came pouring in on social media following the news of Carrie Fisher’s passing.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher

Fisher, most well known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency on a flight on Friday.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia