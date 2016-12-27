Celebrities React To Death Of Carrie Fisher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tributes came pouring in on social media following the news of Carrie Fisher’s passing.
Fisher, most well known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency on a flight on Friday.
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher’s family
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.
— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie
R.I.P.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
NO NO NO NO NO NOOOOOOOOOO #CarrieFisher
— christina perri (@christinaperri) December 27, 2016
What a woman #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/lt4w6AFwp0
— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 27, 2016