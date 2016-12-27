After Record Deliveries, UPS Expects Record Return Season

December 27, 2016 8:15 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you familiar with the saying, “what goes up, must come down.”

The logic doesn’t directly correlate, but it is similar to the reason why UPS is expecting a record return season this year.

Christmas is the season of giving and January is the month of returns. UPS expects to deliver a record-breaking 1.3 million packages back to retailers. That total is just on January 5 alone.

The delivery service refers to it as National Returns Day. They expect this one to be the busiest one yet, topping last year’s 1 million returns.

UPS believes it will have likely returned 6 million packages by the end of the first week of January.

