After Record Deliveries, UPS Expects Record Return Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you familiar with the saying, “what goes up, must come down.”
The logic doesn’t directly correlate, but it is similar to the reason why UPS is expecting a record return season this year.
Police: Trump Tower Evacuated Over Suspicious Package Of Toys
Christmas is the season of giving and January is the month of returns. UPS expects to deliver a record-breaking 1.3 million packages back to retailers. That total is just on January 5 alone.
The delivery service refers to it as National Returns Day. They expect this one to be the busiest one yet, topping last year’s 1 million returns.
UPS believes it will have likely returned 6 million packages by the end of the first week of January.