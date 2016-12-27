Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed 7-11 On Christmas Morning

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in North Hills are asking for the public’s help as they try to track down a suspect accused of robbing a 7-11 store on Christmas morning.

Police say that the robbery took place shortly after 4:00 a.m. on December 25.

Officials say a man entered the 7-11 at 2869 Limekiln Pike, carrying a weapon that was wrapped up in a white cloth that he carried in his hand. Police say the man was wearing a black scarf and a white cap that hid his face.

Authorities say the clerk was the only person in the store at the time. The suspect demanded the victim to open the register and was able to leave with what police say was a small amount of cash and a pack of cigarettes. He fled the scene on foot.

A woman entered the store after the incident and assisted the clerk in calling authorities. She left before police arrived and Abington Police are looking for her to see if she might have seen the suspect.

Police say he may have entered onto the SEPTA tracks near the U-Haul store, walking toward Oreland, after the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1100.