Inmates Take Advantage Of Leaky Toilet To Stage Christmas-Day Escape

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS) — A Christmas Day prison escape has officials on the hunt for four men in Tennessee.
According to CBS Knoxville affiliate WVLT, six inmates were able to make their way out of the county’s jail on Christmas.
According to the sheriff’s office, a water leak behind a toilet led to the escape as water caused the concrete and bolts to be damaged enough for the men to move the toilet and escape through a hole leading outside.
Investigators say two of the men, identified as John Mark Speir and Steven Lewis, were both captured.
Police say they are still looking for John Thomas Shehee, Harce Wade Allen, Eric S. Click and David Wayne Frazier.
