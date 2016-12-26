Synagogue Delivers Cookies To Hospital Workers On Christmas

December 26, 2016 6:18 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Members of a Philadelphia synagogue baked and delivered 1,000 cookies to health care workers at hospitals across the city on Christmas Day to show appreciation for all the sacrifices that they make.

Congregations of Shaare Shamayim synagogue in the Bustleton section of the city started delivering cookies to local hospital workers in 2015 as a way to say thanks to those who have to work on holidays.

Children wrote thank you notes to the staff members while singing Hanukkah songs as the adults baked the Christmas cookies.

Sherri Herschfeld, the director of the synagogue’s preschool and kindergarten programs, called the initiative a “mitzvah” or good deed.

