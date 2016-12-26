Shoppers Hit Stores For Post-Holiday Deals

December 26, 2016 11:14 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Holiday Shopping, KYW Newsradio, Tim Jimenez

CHERRY HILL, NJ. (CBS) — Whether it’s spending those gifts cards or returning and exchanging gifts you don’t want, the day after Christmas means a lot of people are out and about on post-holiday shopping sprees.

The Cherry Hill Mall opened at 8 a.m. Monday; certain retail stores even earlier, doors unlocked at 6. On the agenda for many: use those gift cards.

The National Retail Federation estimates 22 percent of people who get gift cards will use them as soon as possible this year.

Also, there are plenty of post-Christmas returns to be made.

Landrus from Pennsauken was out and about around 7 a.m. When it came to a certain gift, he was a bit off. And so he hit the Target across the street from the mall early to get it right the second time.

“My twin girls have bike helmets and they’re a little too small,” he said. “So I’ve got to get the right size so they can get on those bikes.”

Others like Heather were simply out looking to see if the price was right.

“[I have] a little bit of Christmas cash that I got from friends and family,” she said, “so [I’m] just looking for deals.”

Heather was out with her mother, Jeanine. Their tradition for the morning after the holiday is to knock a few things off the list for next year.

“I get all my Christmas cards, my wrapping paper, that kind of stuff the day after because it’s cheaper,” Jeanine explained. “[I’ve] been doing it for years and it’s like 50 percent off so, why not?”

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia