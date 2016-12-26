Police Seek Suspect Who Robbed A Business Early Christmas Morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local business on Christmas morning.
The incident took place around 12:32 a.m., when an unknown, armed man walked into a Texas Chicken and Burgers restaurant. The establishment is located at 3908 Kensington Avenue.
Authorities say a 19-year-old woman was working at the front counter when the man approached her and demanded that she open the cash register.
Inmates Take Advantage Of Leaky Toilet To Stage Christmas-Day Escape
Police say she listened to the order and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. Officials say the man fled the scene and was last seen heading south on Kensington Avenue. Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30. He is said to be 6’0″ with a goatee. He wore a gray sweatshirt with blue jeans and a black knit hat.
Authorities say he had a handgun at the time of the robbery. Citizens are warned not to approach this suspect if they see him and to contact authorities immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.