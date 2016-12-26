NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Search For Burglary Suspect Targeting Starr Restaurants Office

December 26, 2016 5:21 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect who they say broke into the offices of Starr Restaurants.

On December 9, around 2:40 a.m., police say the suspect forced his way into the office building at 134 Market Street.

Police: NJ Woman, Great-Granddaughter Go Missing Traveling To NC On Christmas Eve

They say the suspect stole a Sirius/XM Radio and a laptop computer. The video, released by police, shows the suspect entering and exiting with a white trash bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia