Police Search For Burglary Suspect Targeting Starr Restaurants Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect who they say broke into the offices of Starr Restaurants.
On December 9, around 2:40 a.m., police say the suspect forced his way into the office building at 134 Market Street.
They say the suspect stole a Sirius/XM Radio and a laptop computer. The video, released by police, shows the suspect entering and exiting with a white trash bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.