How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Those Christmas trees will likely stay lit in your house for another week or so. After that, it’s time to figure out what to do with them.

Carlton Williams with the Philadelphia Streets Department says when it comes to getting rid of your tree, “the city provides an easy way to recycle it by shredding it and mulching it for you.”

Or, he says, you can do it yourself.

“If people really want to go through the effort of shredding up their tree and placing it in the back yard, it’s a great way to give back to the environment.”

If you want the city to take care of it, Williams says bring your uncut tree with no ornaments or decorations to one of a handful of drop-off spots from January 2 to January 14. “If you don’t have a car to bring it to one of those six convenience centers, we do have a special set of collection days through various locations throughout the community on Saturdays,” Williams explained.

Philadelphia’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program is in its 28th year. Below is a full list of drop off locations.