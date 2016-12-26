Police: NJ Woman, Great-Granddaughter Go Missing Traveling To NC On Christmas Eve

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Hamilton Township Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a woman and her great-grandmother who went missing over the weekend.
Authorities say Barbara Briley, 71 and her great-granddaughter, La’Myra Briley, 5, left from Mays Landing on Christmas Eve and they were traveling to Morven, N.C., to visit family for the holiday.
Police say the pair was last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Va. Briley was driving a 2014 silver Toyota Rav 4 with a New Jersey license plate C80ELS.
Law enforcement officials from North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey are working to locate the pair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at 609-625-2700.
