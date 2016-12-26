Suspected Kidnapper Returns Children On Christmas Eve, Search Continues Through Christmas

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who they say abducted two children but later safely returned them to their home.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 41-year-old Frank John, of Woodbridge, is charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say John picked up a 9-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl in Perth Amboy around 4 p.m. so he could take them out for food. But police were contacted when the children failed to return home.

The children were brought home sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday. But John fled the scene and remained at large late Saturday afternoon.

