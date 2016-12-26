Mummers Enter Crunch Time As New Year Approaches

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is over. So the attention of many of Philadelphia’s Mummers turns to final preparations for the annual New Year’s parade.

It’s closing in on crunch time as the Satin Slipper fancy brigade plans its finishing touches.

“Pretty close. We’re picking up the suits. The suits are all done, they’re all jeweled. Everything’s at the Convention Center. Finishing the last button up, little touches. We’ve got it about 85-90% done right now,” says member Steven Kobielnick.

Outside Satin Slipper’s clubhouse at Second and Dickinson, member Bobby Dailey said this year’s theme is toys.

“Well, you’re going to have Space Rangers with, like classical toys — marionettes, Johnny, our captain, he’s a jack-in-the-box. I’m a game piece,” Dailey explained.

Steven says it’s all pressure now — and the fun won’t begin until after the New Year’s performances are over.

Dailey talked about growing up as Mummers.

“I really didn’t have a choice. I’ve been in this club since I was three. And hopefully I’m 103 still doing it,” he said.

And Satin Slipper member Bridget Kelly says this fancy brigade is close-knit.

“I mean, we fight like family and love each other like family at the same time. So we really know how to get under each other’s skin, but we all come together, especially at this time of year,” she said.

The members of Satin Slipper are dedicating their New Year’s performance to longtime member Michael “M.J.” Jakubowski, who died earlier this month.