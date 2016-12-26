Hundreds Gather For Hanukkah Parade And Menorah Lighting

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered on Independence mall to celebrate Hanukkah and light one of the world’s largest menorahs.

On Monday evening more than 200 cars paraded down Market Street with menorahs on their roofs, as on-lookers danced and sang songs in celebration of The Jewish Festival of Lights.

Hundreds of cars with menorahs on their roofs parade down Market St. in annual #Hanukkah parade. The largest in the country @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/o8EvXSLyCW — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) December 26, 2016

“I’ve been doing it for years, and every time I see it I get goose bumps because it just shows that we’re strong as ever,” said one parade-goer.

Hanukkah is celebrated over eight days, and one candle on the menorah is lit each night in observance of the holiday.

Philip Berman has been helping to light the menorah since 1979. He says it’s a great experience every year.

“It’s just good will among men and women and for people to just enjoy themselves. It’s a happy time, and if the whole world would recognize that, we’d have a lot more peace,” said Berman.

The 32-foot menorah stands in the same spot where, in 1974, it is thought the first menorah was ever illuminated on public property in the world.