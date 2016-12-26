How To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree In Philadelphia

by Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Those Christmas trees will likely stay lit in your house for another week or so. After that, it’s time to figure out what to do with them.

“The City provides an easy way to recycle it by shredding it and mulching it for you,” says Carlton Williams with the Philadelphia Streets Department.

Or, he says, you can do it yourself.

“If people really want to go through the effort of shredding up their tree and placing it in the back yard, it’s a great way to give back to the environment,” said Williams.

If you want the city to take care of it, Williams says bring your uncut tree with no ornaments or decorations to one of a handful of drop-off spots from January 2nd to 14th.

Or, “If you don’t have a car to bring it to one of those six convenience centers, we do have a special set of collection days through various locations throughout the community on Saturdays,” said Williams.

Over 20 locations January 7th and 14th.

To see where all of them are, you can click here.