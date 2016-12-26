Construction To Begin On New Ambler Food Store

by Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Construction will begin soon to bring a new food store to Ambler Borough
The Weavers Way loan campaign has raised about a million and a half dollars, exceeding the original goal according to General Manager Jon Roesser.
Now construction can now begin to remodel an existing building on East Butler Avenue.
“Our plan is to be open sometime in the summer. I would say the best guess is between July 1st and Labor Day. The building itself is relatively new, bottom dollar built it 3 years ago so it doesn’t need a lot of fit outs,” said Roesser.
He says 300 individual members signed on to the campaign lending money to the co-op for a period of 4 or 6 years.
The Ambler outlet will be open to the public and will join other Weavers Way co-ops in West Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill.