Amazon, Goodwill Partnering Up To Encourage Donations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re considering returning an unwanted holiday gift, Amazon is giving you another option that might help someone else out.
Amazon and Goodwill are partnering to offer another option for those items, or for used items as well.
They are teaming up to encourage donations. You just fill up a box with things you don’t want anymore then you print out a free shipping label which can be found at GiveBackBox.com.
You then drop off the package at a UPS or postal service location and it will be shipped to the nearest Goodwill location, for free.
The offer is good for all boxes, not just the ones from Amazon.