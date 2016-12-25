Well-Known Italian Market Butcher Shop Closing Its Doors For Good

by Greg Argos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One staple of South Philadelphia’s Italian Market, the D’Angelo Bros. Butcher Shop, is soon closing its doors for good, much to the dismay of its loyal customers.

Between the last minute holiday orders, and the cooking advice, is the sad reality that Sonny D’Angelo is soon hanging up his butcher’s apron, cleaning off the butcher’s block, and retiring.

“It’s certain,” confirmed Sonny, and when questioned if he’d be heading to Florida: “No. I’m going to stay home and rest!”

Sonny’s grandfather opened D’Angelo’s Meats in this very spot in 1910, and for decades Sonny himself has not only sliced and cut the meats, he’s run every aspect of his business.

“It’s always a challenge because I’m working with other countries, import permits, airlines, traffic. It’s a logistic nightmare. I’m tired, I’ve had enough. I’ve reached the level and done the best I could to reach that level, it’s beyond my capabilities,” said Sonny.

The store is up for sale, and after 106 years, Sonny hopes the new owners may continue the tradition his grandfather started at the beginning of the last century.

“The property is for sale, and if someone is interested in operating a butcher shop, I would be interested in meeting them, qualifying them, and teaching them,” Sonny said.

When asked if he would miss the customers: “Oh terribly. That’s my social interaction,” Sonny replied.

Those customers, many of whom have visited Sonny for years, also hope the new owners, whatever the business, at least keep some of the charm that Sonny has created after all this time.

“You can’t get meats like this anywhere else. Nowhere else that I know of,” said faithful customer Shannon Gianni.

“It goes way back to my grandmother. She used to own a catering business, and she used to come in here and purchase her meats,” said customer Tom Anton.

If you’re looking to purchase that wild boar, alligator, or quail, you still have a few more days. Sonny says his last day in business is December 31st.