Restaurant King Made George Michael’s ‘Mindblowing’ Philly Shows Happen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It turns out one of the biggest names in Philadelphia’s restaurant scene was also responsible for some of George Michael’s most memorable concerts in the city.

Stephen Starr is the force behind Buddakahn, Parc, The Continental, and many more. But in the 1980s, he founded The Concert Company, which brought major music acts to the city.

“I booked Wham! and I booked George Michael,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “Wham! first at Veterans Stadium and I booked George Michael four nights at the Spectrum.”

He couldn’t believe he booked Wham! when he did:

“It was a big, big coup, me getting the act at the time. We sold out I think in 15 minutes.”

Which is why he would later bring Michael back for the Spectrum shows.

“The reaction to George Michael was bedlam,” Starr says. “He was so loved, the girls of course loved him. I would say his performances were mindblowing, memorable, I think people talked about them for years to come.”

Starr was so happy with the success of the concerts…

“I remember giving him as a thank you, other than me paying him, a beautiful robe of him and the whole band.”

A gift, he says, Michael cherished.

Starr feels the world lost an incredible talent:

“He wasn’t just a pop star, his songwriting was brilliant. I think he’ll be remembered as someone who made memories for people in the 80’s that they’ll always have.

He adds there will never be another George Michael.