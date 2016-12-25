New Study Links Adult Migraine Headaches And Early Childhood Abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The impact of emotional abuse during childhood can be dramatic. Many people spend their entire lives trying to overcome the issues created by abuse in the formative years.
According to data from the national longitudinal study of adolescent to adult health migraine headaches as an adult can be linked to early childhood abuse. The researchers demonstrated that onset of emotional abuse precedes onset of migraine in 83 percent of cases.
The scientists from Ohio looked at other issues like depression and anxiety and found the migraine relationship held up.
The reason why this is important is because depression and anxiety are often seen as the reason for migraine, whereas this study points to long standing emotional issues as well.
One Comment