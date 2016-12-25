Music World Reacts To George Michael’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, rock singer and songwriter George Michael died at the age of 53. The British performer spent a majority of his life and career on stage, entertaining for the world.
Following the news of his death, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to remember the British rocker.
I can’t believe to hear that George Michael had died at the hospital from the illness. Was it a result of a possible AIDS that attack his immune system that couldn’t fight the virus? The truth will come out sooner or later. R.I.P.