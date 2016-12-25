Music World Reacts To George Michael’s Death

December 25, 2016 7:23 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, rock singer and songwriter George Michael died at the age of 53. The British performer spent a majority of his life and career on stage, entertaining for the world.

Following the news of his death, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to remember the British rocker.

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    December 25, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    I can’t believe to hear that George Michael had died at the hospital from the illness. Was it a result of a possible AIDS that attack his immune system that couldn’t fight the virus? The truth will come out sooner or later. R.I.P.

