Downingtown Man In Hospital Since July Beats Illness, Makes It Home For Christmas

December 25, 2016 11:15 PM By Joe Holden
Filed Under: Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — For one Chester County family, Christmas Day is a little more special this year.

Carmen Novino, a husband, dad and grandfather, has been in the hospital since July.

“I forgot what my house looked like, after being in the hospital for that long,” Novino said.

Most recently, Novino had a lengthy stay at a local rehab. Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to help this former UPS driver fight Peripheral Vascular Disease — an illness that at times proved critical for him.

Now a double leg amputee — this Delaware County native jokes he never liked his legs anyway.

He most recently beat a bout of pneumonia.

This fighter, whom his family refers to as “Rocky,” was pushing all along to make it home for Christmas.

“Oh my gosh I can’t even tell you, not until he was in the car did I believe it would happen,” Dana Hathaway, his daughter, said.

His grandchildren made a sign to welcome him home.

Novino and Allison, 12, share a close bond.

She says her classmates have been praying daily for her pop.

On this Christmas Day, theirs is a story of turning corners, faith, determination and counting blessings.

“I think about everything I have, how lucky I am,” Novino said.

“It’s been nothing but roller coaster rides, but you gotta believe, gotta have faith,” Pat Novino, his wife, said.

Carmen Novino heads back to in-patient rehab.

He’ll be there for a few more weeks

With fingers crossed, he’ll then be cleared to come home.

He’ll also be fitted for prosthetic legs and plans to walk with his granddaughter down the aisle at her confirmation in the spring.

More from Joe Holden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia