Downingtown Man In Hospital Since July Beats Illness, Makes It Home For Christmas

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — For one Chester County family, Christmas Day is a little more special this year.

Carmen Novino, a husband, dad and grandfather, has been in the hospital since July.

“I forgot what my house looked like, after being in the hospital for that long,” Novino said.

Most recently, Novino had a lengthy stay at a local rehab. Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to help this former UPS driver fight Peripheral Vascular Disease — an illness that at times proved critical for him.

Now a double leg amputee — this Delaware County native jokes he never liked his legs anyway.

He most recently beat a bout of pneumonia.

This fighter, whom his family refers to as “Rocky,” was pushing all along to make it home for Christmas.

“Oh my gosh I can’t even tell you, not until he was in the car did I believe it would happen,” Dana Hathaway, his daughter, said.

His grandchildren made a sign to welcome him home.

Novino and Allison, 12, share a close bond.

She says her classmates have been praying daily for her pop.

On this Christmas Day, theirs is a story of turning corners, faith, determination and counting blessings.

“I think about everything I have, how lucky I am,” Novino said.

“It’s been nothing but roller coaster rides, but you gotta believe, gotta have faith,” Pat Novino, his wife, said.

Carmen Novino heads back to in-patient rehab.

He’ll be there for a few more weeks

With fingers crossed, he’ll then be cleared to come home.

He’ll also be fitted for prosthetic legs and plans to walk with his granddaughter down the aisle at her confirmation in the spring.