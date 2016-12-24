Teen Will Be Tried As Adult In Boy’s Shooting Death

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic County prosecutors say a teenager will be tried as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.
A judge agreed Friday to move Isaiah Newsome’s murder case from juvenile court. The Sicklerville resident is also charged with involvement in criminal street gang activity and two weapons counts.
Newsome was 17 when he allegedly shot Dr. Steven Davion Garrett, whose body was found in a Pleasantville park in August 2015. Prosecutors say “Dr.” is part of Garrett’s given name and not a title.
Newsome was arrested at his high school in October 2015 and has remained in custody since. He faces life in prison if convicted on the murder count.
Bail was set at $750,000 cash for Newsome. It wasn’t known Saturday if he has retained an attorney.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)