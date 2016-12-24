Santa Spotted On Body Camera In Evesham Township

EVESHAM, NJ (CBS) — Dash cam footage is a major asset for both law enforcement and citizens; they catch criminals and progress evidence for crimes.

But this time last year, in Evesham Township, New Jersey a police dash camera picked up something almost unbelievable.

Police say that last years sleigh was flying very fast at an extremely low altitude, they say if you catch a glimpse of your own this year do not approach… for good reason.

“Back off and let him do his job, the faster he can get his job done, the faster everyone can get their presents,”Officer Dan Burdette said.

Due to the incredible 2015 sighting, Evesham Police upped their patrols this year hoping that they can catch another glimpse of Santa and his crew.

Following our earlier interview, it seems an Evesham Township Officer was able to turn on his body camera just in time to capture Santa passing again, clocking in at 209 MPH.

In a statement, the department said that officers continue to respond to quote “town-wide reports of low flying air crafts and suspicious noises on rooftops.”

Adults with any further information on this case … are asked to keep it to themselves.