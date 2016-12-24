Proactive Step To Protect Those Receiving Care From Home Health Aides

December 24, 2016 9:00 PM By Kim Glovas

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – As the home health care provider industry grows in the nation, reports of suspected abuse of patients also grows.

Now, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office is taking steps to protect those at-risk patients.

Attorney General Chris Porrino says this is a vulnerable population. And if a family suspects their loved one may be suffering abuse at the hands of a health care provider, the AG wants to provide them with a tool to combat it.

It’s called the Safe-Care Cam program.

“This program will provide those families with a micro-surveillance camera that is embedded in an ordinary looking household item that they can place in their loved ones room or residence,” explains Porrino, “to check to see if their loved one is being treated appropriately.”

The micro-cams are available free through the AG’s Division of Consumer Affairs.

The division can be reached by calling 973-504-6375 or the main number 800-242-5846.

