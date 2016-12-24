PA Woman Reunited With Missing Cat After Two Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman in Pennsylvania is celebrating her own Christmas miracle after being reunited with her furry friend.
Sara Arndt and her cat, named “Finick,” were separated two Christmases ago on a pit stop in South Carolina on their way home.
Arndt looked for days, but never gave up hope that Finick would come home
“On Tuesday, I got a message from a veterinarian in North Carolina, and she said ‘we found a cat that was micro-chipped, and your name came up.’ My sister and I drove seven hours there and seven hours back yesterday to pickup the cat and, I mean, it was him. As soon as I picked him up he started purring,” Arndt explained.
She is happy to have her furry friend home for Christmas, but says it’s always important to microchip your pets.