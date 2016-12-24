Mad Dash To Philadelphia Liquor Stores Ahead Of Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While people flocked to malls on Christmas Eve for some last-minute shopping, there was also a mad dash to many liquor stores.

At the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Chestnut Street, Lauren had several bottles of wine in her cart.

“Having some dinner with the family, so need a little bit of alcohol for that,” she said.

Over in the whiskey section, Chris had a different agenda

“Last-minute Christmas shopping for the brother in law.”

He was looking for something a little stronger.

“Probably a nice Bourbon so I’ve been googling a lot of things and hopefully I’ll find something I feel confident with.”

But he didn’t want to waste too much time during his search.

“Not looking forward to that line over there, it looks like it’s pretty much wrapped all the way around the building.”

Lots of people picking up booze on Christmas Eve, but store employees say Friday was even busier.