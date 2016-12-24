Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Early Morning Crash On I-95 Leaves 14 Injured

December 24, 2016 10:03 AM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Bensalem, Hadas Kuznits, I-95

by Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for about two and a half hours early Saturday morning due to a crash.

14 people were treated at area hospitals Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

It happened at 3:40 AM on I-95 Southbound near the Woodhaven exit.

State police in Trevose say they are still investigating what led to the crash. They say it’s unclear whether or not alcohol was a factor.

All 14 people were riding in one van. There’s no word yet as to what caused that vehicle to crash in Bensalem.

Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia