Early Morning Crash On I-95 Leaves 14 Injured

by Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for about two and a half hours early Saturday morning due to a crash.
14 people were treated at area hospitals Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash.
It happened at 3:40 AM on I-95 Southbound near the Woodhaven exit.
State police in Trevose say they are still investigating what led to the crash. They say it’s unclear whether or not alcohol was a factor.
All 14 people were riding in one van. There’s no word yet as to what caused that vehicle to crash in Bensalem.
Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.