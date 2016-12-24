1 Teen Killed, Another Injured In Fairhill Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One teenager was killed, another injured in a shooting last night in the Fairhill section of the city.
According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of E. Stella Street Friday night around 11 p.m. for a report of gunshots. Arriving officers were told an 18-year-old male had been shot in the chest and was being driven to Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.
Authorities say a second shooting victim, also an 18-year-old male, was also driven to Episcopal and later transferred to Temple Hospital. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is in stable condition.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victims were involved in a fight with another group when an unknown male pulled out a handgun and began shooting, striking them.
Police and Homicide detectives continue to investigate.