Woman Gets Bill Gates As Her Reddit Secret Santa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One woman’s Secret Santa is a secret no more. It turns out the person who was tasked with sending gifts to Reddit user Aerrix, was none other than Bill Gates.

Gate’s and Aerrix were connected through Reddit’s gift exchange program which sets up an opportunity for perfect strangers to exchange gifts. Aerrix recounted the complete shock that she experienced, more over who sent the gifts than over the gifts themselves.

Aerrix said a giant box came to her door after being overnighted to her. “I get the box open and there’s bubble wrap everywhere,” she wrote.

Upon opening the box, Aerrix saw a picture and immediately called her husband at work to tell her that he gift came from Gates.

So, what did the Microsoft co-founder send her?

Two boxes inside read “Aerrix’s Mittens,” and “Clairrix’s Mittens.” They were matching Zelda mittens for her and her dog Claire.

Gates also sent over an Xbox One and three special edition Xbox one controllers. She said they were accompanied by a handwritten note from Gates which read, “I love my Xbox and thought you might like one too.”

Gates also sent over Harry Potter slippers, a Cajun cookbook and a photoshopped picture of Gates with Aerrix, her husband and Claire, among other gifts.

Gates made a donation in Aerrix’s name to code.org, a non-profit that helps children learn computer science skills, something Aerrix says is near and dear to her heart as her husband is a programmer and her brother has a degree in computer science.