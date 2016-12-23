Wine Expert Uncorks Wisdom About What To Serve During Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For those without wine aficionados in their homes, hosting or going to a dinner party for the holidays may come with some uncertainty.

At Penne Restaurant and Wine Bar in University City, manager Marco Avigo is a Master Sommelier, which carries with it the highest distinction a professional can attain in the fine wine and beverage service.

And he has some tips if you begin serving guests lighter appetizers:

“You always start with white, and after, you pass it to the red, because the heavy wine will cover the light wine.”

Avigo says the wines should work with the cuisine…

Ham: “Merlot”

Turkey: “Young Chianti”

Seven Fishes: “A good Pinot Grigio”

The Secondi: “With the meat, a good Cabernet not aged too much.”

Pasta: “For me, again, I like a nice bottle of chianti.”

Avigo, who is from the Lake Garda region of Italy, near Milan, says then again, it all boils down to one thing:

“The first rule definitely is you have to drink what you like.”