WEATHER: Mother Nature, Santa Gift Us A Pleasant Christmas, But Rainy Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother Nature and Santa are teaming up to gift the Delaware Valley a sunny and pleasant Christmas Sunday with highs near 50°, but we have to get through some rain and freezing rain for some first.

A system moving out of the Midwest will approach our region overnight and bring precipitation along with it.

Have some holiday shopping left to finish up? The best time to hit the roads will be Saturday afternoon after the rain clears out.

WEATHER

Rain is set to develop along the I-95 corridor early Saturday morning, mainly after 2:00 a.m. Expect the rain to be fairly steady from 6:00 a.m. through noon. Rain ends from west to east thereafter followed by fairly speedy clearing.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect overnight for Berks, Upper Bucks and the Lehigh Valley until 9:00 a.m. Saturday and until 11:00 a.m. for the Poconos.

In these locations, a period of freezing rain and sleet is possible Saturday morning, with the most likely time frame between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Only minor ice accumulations are expected yet this will still make for very slippery travel early Saturday morning.