Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The wait is almost over.
Santa Claus will soon leave the North Pole and be on his way to deliver presents around the world.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD has been tracking St. Nick all over the world for 60 years.
The idea started in 1955, with a shopping ad that printed a phone number to the North Pole, but the number mistakenly connected kids to a national air defense organization.
The kids asked the phone operators to check the radar for where Santa’s sleigh was, and the tradition was born.
With a satellite more than 22,000 miles above Earth, kids all over the world can now track Mr. Claus online.
So when will Santa arrive to the Delaware Valley? You can follow the tracker