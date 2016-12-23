Police: Woman Shot In Kensington Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot during a home invasion in Kensington Thursday night.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was answering the door to her apartment when two men forced themselves inside.

It happened on the 500 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Authorities say the men kept asking, “Where is the money?”

Police say the female began to struggle with the men and that is when one of them shot her.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells Eyewitness News, “What’s interesting about this is just prior to these perpetrators forcing their way into the property and shooting the victim, we were told by the next door neighbor that these two males knocked on his door, and when he came to the door they were asking for a name that was not familiar to him, so he locked his door and would not let them in.”

The victim’s roommate and her three-year-old son were also home at the time. They were unharmed.

Police say the female is in stable condition.