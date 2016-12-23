Pederson: Mathews Has Herniated Disc, Will Miss Season Finale Against Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The good news is the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants Thursday night.
The bad news is the next day head coach Doug Pederson announced running back Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disc.
At the very least, Doug Pederson says Mathews will miss week’s season finale against the 12-2 Dallas Cowboys.
Doug Pederson says Ryan Mathews has a herniated disc and likely needs surgery. Guy just cannot stay healthy. Brutal.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 23, 2016
Pederson went on to say Mathews could miss significant time and it is a “pretty serious injury.”
WATCH: Doug Pederson Press Conference https://t.co/HvixAUJyQg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2016