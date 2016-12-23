Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Pederson: Mathews Has Herniated Disc, Will Miss Season Finale Against Dallas

December 23, 2016 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Eagles, Ryan Mathews

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The good news is the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants Thursday night.

The bad news is the next day head coach Doug Pederson announced running back Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disc.

At the very least, Doug Pederson says Mathews will miss week’s season finale against the 12-2 Dallas Cowboys.

Pederson went on to say Mathews could miss significant time and it is a “pretty serious injury.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia