NJ Crossing Guard Spreads Holiday Cheer By Dressing As ‘Buddy The Elf’

EVESHAM, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey crossing guard is doing his part to bring smiles to kids’ faces this holiday season.
He dressed as “Buddy” from the classic Christmas movie, Elf.
He even made sure to put his crossing guard vest over his elf attire!
Evesham Police say Buddy was spotted in front of VanZant school and was helping schoolchildren cross the street.
“If you like to smile and “Smiling is your Favorite” then witnessing the smile this crossing guard is putting on children’s faces will surely put you in the holiday spirit,” police wrote on Facebook.
Well done!