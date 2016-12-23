Man Survives After Being Trapped For 12 Hours Following Crash

BUTLER Twp., Pa. (CBS) – A man was trapped for 12 hours on the side of a road after his car flipped over an embankment in Butler Township.
It happened just days before Christmas.
Fifty-two-year-old Brian Smith is now safe in a hospital bed after surviving the crash that almost took his life.
He was driving on Interstate 81 Saturday morning when his car flipped over, and his phone was nowhere to be found.
He was left with no way to call for help, but he says he never lost hope.
“I knew my family never gave up on me. As long as you got something to fight for, don’t ever give up.”
Smith suffered four broken ribs and a fractured ankle.