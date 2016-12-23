Man Survives After Being Trapped For 12 Hours Following Crash

December 23, 2016 6:40 AM
Filed Under: accident, Pennsylvania

BUTLER Twp., Pa. (CBS) – A man was trapped for 12 hours on the side of a road after his car flipped over an embankment in Butler Township.

It happened just days before Christmas.

Fifty-two-year-old Brian Smith is now safe in a hospital bed after surviving the crash that almost took his life.

He was driving on Interstate 81 Saturday morning when his car flipped over, and his phone was nowhere to be found.

He was left with no way to call for help, but he says he never lost hope.

“I knew my family never gave up on me. As long as you got something to fight for, don’t ever give up.”

Smith suffered four broken ribs and a fractured ankle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia