Local Project Connects Students With Nuns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students are connecting with nuns associated with Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr as part of a project chronicling the lives and experiences of women religious.

Sister Jeanne Marie Hatch, vice president for mission and ministry at Rosemont College, said the SisterStory project grew out of a discussion among orders of sisters across the country who were studying their dwindling numbers.

Hatch said they also wanted to generate some interest in the lives of women religious and do something to preserve their individual stories.

She said students at Rosemont and other Catholic colleges were recruited to help.

“The students conducted extensive interviews – I think we met about five or six times. And, we were invited to tell our whole story from the time we were growing up and choosing religious life into our present-day experience.”

Hatch, who just turned 80 over the summer, said the personal contact with the students opened their eyes to the work the nuns have done and continue to do.