Last-Minute Shopping Rush In Full Swing

By Vittoria Woodill, Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just a few days before Christmas, shoppers flocked to area malls Friday.

At the Cherry Hill Mall, this man tells KYW Newsradio he always waits until the last minute:

“I am the consummate last minute shopper.”

Since he’s such a pro, he was able to offer this advice:

“Allow the anxiety and panic of it to drive you forward.”

This woman says last minute shopping is not her thing.

“I don’t like shopping like this, its way too busy for me.”

Over at the Willow Grove Mall, Desiree tells CBS 3 Eyewitness News she got a few treats from her mom-mom:

“I got a ton! I got new shoes, I got a ton of new outfits, shirts, everything.”

She didn’t even want to wait to get them all wrapped.

So is last-minute shopping the way to go?

“Aside from the traffic it’s been pretty good.”

“This is when it’s the most fun.”

Many seem to think so. If you still have shopping left to do…Tic Toc!!!