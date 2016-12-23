Holidays Good Time To See If Elderly Relatives Need Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holiday gathering is a great place to get a first-hand look at how well elderly relatives are getting along.

We all have our scatterbrained moments, but if cognitive issues seem to be serious, it’s time to take action.

Dr. Karen Lindgren — Senior Director of Neuropsychology Services at Bankcroft Neuro Health — explains what to look for:

“Changes in memory, things like repeating the same conversation over and over, really having difficulty finding words for very common objects, changes in your behavior.”

If a problem is noticed, ask your loved one how they are doing, do they notice any issues.

Dr. Lindgren suggests a one-on-one conversation:

“I think the worst think you can do is really confront someone about it in a crowded room in front of lots of people. You really want to make this a supportive, private conversation that you have with your mom or your dad in a really sweet supportive casual way.”

And if necessary, go to a doctor’s appointment with them and discuss the issue. Dr. Lindgren says early intervention could make a difference.