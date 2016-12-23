Elf On A School? An Elf Perches On A DelCo Elementary School

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Of course, you’ve probably heard of the toy Elf on a Shelf, but you’ve probably never seen Elf on a School.
Well, now you have.
An elf perched himself on the corner of Aston Elementary School on Friday morning. The elf’s job is to watch over all the children and then report back to Santa about whether the children are being naughty or nice.
Parents were left wondering what he was doing up there, but some of the kids seemed to know.
The elf’s presence was thanks to the school custodian, Chris Farmer. He has connections with the elf.