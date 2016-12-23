‘Crayon Man’ Brightens Spirits Of Sick Children In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and in Northeast Philadelphia, one man has dedicated over a thousand hours to calming the nerves of sick children.

John Danks is known as the “crayon man.”

“I designed a cart, and I fill it with all kinds of drawing supplies, and Play-Doh and water colors,” he explains.

Danks has been rolling it around Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children for nearly four years, handing out art supplies to kids waiting for medical treatments, even making a coloring book.

“Which was from all the murals of the hospital,” he says.

Danks says his purpose is to help ease their nerves in a scary situation:

“I am like an artist buddy and I let them use their imagination.”

He says he even painted a mural in one of the ER wards:

“It was an all white room, so they wanted something kind of uplifting for the children, so it’s like an ocean scene, with palm trees and sand.”

