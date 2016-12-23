Officials: Black Bear, 3 Cubs Found Dead In Church Parking Lot After Eating Toxic Plant

WEST WYOMING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Game commission officials say a poisonous ornamental shrub likely killed a black bear and her three cubs found dead on a church parking lot in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The bears were found on the lot of St. Monica’s church in West Wyoming, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 6.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the bears ate the leaves and seeds of an English yew plant before they died. The plant is highly toxic to people and most animals if ingested.

Game Commission veterinarian Justin Brown says he’s not aware of another case of black bear deaths from yew poisoning.

“The denning and hibernation of the sow and her cubs were likely imminent and bear cubs will follow the lead of the sow when foraging for food,” Brown told The Scranton Times-Tribune. “This unfortunate occurrence was extremely rare and one we hope will not be repeated.”

Officials say the 300-pound sow and her cubs were known to frequent populated areas, where yew typically grow, and the bears were likely foraging for food.

They say the bears likely died suddenly.

