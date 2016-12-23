Berlin Christmas Market Attack Suspect Killed In Milan, Say Italian Police

December 23, 2016 5:16 AM
Filed Under: Berlin

By Sheena McKenzie

BERLIN, GERMANY (CNN) — The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.

Berlin Attack: Fingerprints Link Manhunt Suspect To Truck

The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni — a town near Milan — just after 3am local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed.

When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22 calibre gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.

The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and is in hospital, according to Italian police.

ISIS Claiming Responsibility For Deadly Truck Attack At Berlin Christmas Market

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed into the busy market Monday.

Developing story – more to come

