Authorities: 2 Arrested In Lyft Murder, Gunman Sought

TRENTON, NJ (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two women have been arrested as accomplices in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a New Jersey woman who was using a Lyft vehicle when she was shot by a gunman.
The unknown gunman is still on the loose.
Authorities say 27-year-old Amber Dudley was killed when a man tried to rob her and two others while they were taking a Lyft from North Jersey to Trenton.
Officials say Dominique Richter, of Hamilton, New Jersey was arrested on December 21.
She is charged with accomplice liability felony murder, accomplice liability robbery, accomplice liability unlawful possession of a weapon, and accomplice liability possession.
Authorities say a second suspect, Kasey Dezolt, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on December 22. She is charged with the same offenses as Richter.
Richter and Dezolt both had their bail set at $1 million.