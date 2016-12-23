Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

2 Sought In Home Invasion Robbery In Montgomery County

December 23, 2016 9:24 AM
HATFIELD Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County.

Police say that Steven Gibson and Helen Grant forced their way into a home on East Broad Street in Hatfield Borough.

Gibson was allegedly armed with a handgun.

Investigators say the two ransacked the house Thursday morning and stole money.

Authorities say a woman and her newborn child were home at the time, but were unharmed.

According to police, the suspects were known to the victim.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts, you are urged to call police.

Comments

One Comment

